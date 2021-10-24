Jacob Crawshaw: Luton Town fans applaud teen killed in crash
- Published
A Luton Town fan who was killed in a car crash was remembered with a minute's applause.
Jacob Crawshaw, 19, from St Neots, Cambridgeshire, was a passenger in a van when it collided with a lorry in Northamptonshire on 17 October.
Supporters of his "beloved" Luton Town clapped during the 19th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over Hull City at Kenilworth Road in the Championship.
After the match, the club said on Twitter: "Today was for you Jacob."
Today was for you Jacob 🧡#COYH pic.twitter.com/9GCVi5TJLu— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) October 23, 2021
In a tribute released through Northamptonshire Police last week, his family said: "We've lost a precious son, older brother, eldest grandson, nephew and very special friend to many.
"Jacob's world revolved around his family and friends, his love of sports, in particular football, including refereeing, rugby, basketball, handball, a little bit of cricket, gym, and more recently golf and work."
On Sunday, the force issued another appeal for witnesses to the crash.
Mr Crawshaw died when the silver Volkswagen Crafter van he was in collided with a white Volvo articulated lorry on the A14 westbound, between junction 10 for Burton Latimer and junction 11 for Tywell, at about 04:50 BST.
A 41-year-old man from St Neots who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
