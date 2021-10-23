Van crash with stationary lorry closes part of M1 near Milton Keynes
- Published
A serious crash between a van and a stationary lorry has closed part of the northbound M1 in Buckinghamshire.
Thames Valley Police said on Twitter that the "serious-injury collision" occurred at about 07:00 BST.
The motorway is closed between junction 13, for Milton Keynes south and Bedford, and junction 14, for Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell.
Highways England said the M1 was also closed northbound between J14 and J15 for planned roadworks over the weekend.
It added: "Due to the severity of the incident, the road is expected to remain closed for some time."
Police asked witnesses to the collision and those with dashcam footage to come forward with information.
