Ampthill homes evacuated after e-cigarette device found

Published
Image source, Gemma Byass
Image caption, A bomb disposal team arrived at Oliver Street in Ampthill on Thursday morning

Police have said an "e-cigarette type device" caused homes to be evacuated and a bomb disposal unit to be called to a residential area.

Eye witnesses said a section of Oliver Street and Cedar Close in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, closed after a "package" was discovered.

Becky Griffiths, from the area, said she called the police when she found a pink device with a blue flashing light.

Police later confirmed the device was deemed "non-suspicious".

Image source, Becky Griffiths
Image caption, Becky Griffiths said she found a "suspicious" item and immediately called the police

Ms Griffith said she had walked up Cedar Close at about 08:25 BST and noticed a blue flashing light on top of the road sign.

"I thought it was an iPod or something but on closer inspection it looked suspicious. I phoned the police straight away and a while later bomb disposal arrived," she said.

Bedfordshire Police said they were called at about 08:35 on Thursday and officers and a specialist explosive ordnance disposal team attended.

The area was evacuated as a precaution, the force said, and by 13:40 "the device had been deemed non-suspicious and all closures were lifted".

