Stevenage office boss jailed for sex attacks on employees
A "manipulative and predatory" office boss has been jailed for sex attacks on three females he had recruited.
Nigel Holmes, 55, met his victims in a pub in Stevenage and persuaded them to come and work for him.
He constantly made lewd comments that a judge called "embarrassing, unpleasant, inappropriate and unwanted".
Holmes, of Normanton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire was jailed for eight years after he was found guilty for a number of sex offences.
The court heard Holmes had hugged and kissed two females - one of them a teenager - and intimately touched them over their clothing.
In July 2020, after a night out with another woman, Holmes had found himself alone with her and sexually assaulted and then orally raped her.
A jury convicted him of two charges of sexual assault against one woman, two charges of sexual assault against a second woman and assault by penetration and oral rape of a third.
Judge Michael QC said: "I am quite satisfied you are manipulative and predatory and much of what went on was to secure your own sexual gratification.
"You fostered an atmosphere where, towards the end of the working day, drinking was common place."
Victim impact statements read out in court detailed that existing relationships with partners and boyfriends had broken down as a result, and one woman said she had tried to take her own life.
One victim told St Albans Crown Court: "We had a rule in the office that no girl should be alone with Nigel."
Judge Kay told Holmes, who had a conviction in 2016 for sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl, about his most recent offences: "It was an abuse of power and control."
