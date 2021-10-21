Ampthill homes evacuated after bomb disposal team arrive
Homes were evacuated and a road cordoned off after a bomb disposal unit was called to a residential area.
Eye witnesses said a section of Oliver Street in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, was closed after a "package" was discovered.
Gemma Byass, who lives in the area, said she and about 40 others residents were told to leave their homes.
She said she saw "a robot" going into the area and then heard a "bang" while also praising police for their work.
"We saw a robot going into the close and were notified to keep well back as they were going to safely blow the package up and then very shortly afterwards heard a bang," Ms Byass said.
"The police were calm and polite and dealt with it quickly and safely."
Oliver Street Surgery, on the road, remained open.
Bedfordshire Police have been contacted for comment.
The fire service confirmed it did not attend.
