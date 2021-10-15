Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes: Consultation on NHS IVF availability opens
The NHS is seeking to align the number of rounds of IVF that are available for free after a merger of three area health bodies.
Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) was formed earlier this year.
It is seeking feedback from residents in a consultation.
One option is reducing the three free rounds of the fertility treatment currently available in Luton - or raise it in the other two areas.
While Luton residents can get three free rounds, those in the rest of Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes currently only receive one.
The CCG said its preferred option would be to reduce the number of rounds in Luton to one, while the other option would be to raise the offer across the CCG's area to three.
Both of these options would also extend the access to IVF on the NHS to "same-sex female couples, single females and any person with a uterus (including trans men and non-binary people)".
'Not about savings'
The consultation document states that the current budget for IVF was £895,264, and this could rise to at least £1,670,149 if three rounds were available across the area.
The CCG said there would not be "any significant change in current costs" if the number of cycles was aligned to one... and the groups eligible to access services widened".
Dr Shankari Maha from the CCG said the consultation was not about making savings.
"We are simply trying to get the opinion of people and how we can best serve their healthcare needs," she said.
"We are looking to align policies so healthcare services are equal and fair across the area."
