Bedfordshire A5 crash: Families pay tribute to four men who died
Families have paid tribute to four men who died when a car crashed near a roundabout and was found on fire in a field.
Zahir Baig, Sahir Iqbal, Jason McGovern and Mohammed Uddin were were in a black BMW which crashed near the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5 in Bedfordshire at about 03:40 BST on Sunday.
No other vehicles were involved.
All four men were identified in what police called a "dignified and meticulous" investigation.
On Monday, Bedfordshire Police said a man in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and confirmed three other people travelling in the car had also died.
The wreckage of the BMW M5 was removed on Tuesday and flowers were laid at the scene, near Heath and Reach.
'Heart and soul'
The family of Zahir 'Zeus' Baig, 39, of Abigail Close, Luton, said they were "absolutely devastated" to have lost the "heart and soul of the family".
"Zahir was truly one of a kind - unique and someone whose heart was so big and kind it was too big for his body," they said.
"We ask you to pray for our brother and his friends who have so tragically lost their lives and we hope no other family has to go through this pain we are suffering today."
Sahir Iqbal, 39, of Trent Road, Luton, was described by his family as "irreplaceable".
"He was the strength of our family, we will never forget the countless times he would run to our rescue no matter where or what he was doing," they said.
"He was unique, unrefined and transparent and there was no other like him. Many may have a heart of gold, his was a heart of diamonds."
'Truly missed'
The family of Jason 'Jay' McGovern, 46, of Roosevelt Avenue, Leighton Buzzard, said he "would do anything to help those he cared about" and would be "truly missed".
"Jay was a man of many personalities. He was generous, funny and silly at times," a statement said.
"[He] had his faults but he was well-loved by those who really knew him and regarded him as a friend."
Mohammed Uddin, 41, of Biscot Road, Luton, was "a loyal man who always guarded his family and friends", his family said.
"A devoted father of four beautiful children and loved dearly by all of his family," a statement said.
"A lion-hearted brother of the community who will be remembered for generations to come."
Acting Sgt David Burstow said the "hurt and loss" the families were feeling was clear from their tributes and they were being supported by specially trained officers.
"I would also like to recognise the efforts of the police and firefighters who have worked so hard following this collision and who have gone about a really difficult job with the utmost skill and professionalism," he said.
He added that while the crash had been investigated "very thoroughly", anyone who had information they feel could be relevant should contact them.