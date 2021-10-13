Stevenage e-scooter rider dies after single collision
- Published
Police are trying to trace several people who stopped to help an e-scooter rider who died two days after falling off the vehicle.
Hertfordshire Police said the man, in his 50s, was seriously injured when he crashed in Stevenage at the Broadwater Crescent junction with Woodland Way.
It happened at about 23:00 BST on 24 September. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.
He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, but could not be saved.
Sgt Sam Cordingley said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died in this incident.
"We are looking to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it or had seen, or even have dashcam footage, of the man on the e-scooter in the lead up to the incident.
"We know several people stopped to assist after the collision and we would like to trace them."
