Hunton Bridge: Wedding venue likened to Ibiza nightclub
- Published
A wedding venue likened to a nightclub in Ibiza can stay open but with strict new conditions, a council has ruled.
Hertfordshire Police asked for a review of the licence for Riverside Mansions, in Hunton Bridge, near Abbots Langley following three incidents in July.
Three Rivers District Council said it must now limit capacity to between 50 and 100 and not use external promoters.
The venue told the licencing hearing they would not be hosting large events again in the future.
The three incidents at the venue in July all required police assistance to disperse crowds along Old Mill Road, including a brunch event where armed-response vehicles responded, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
An officer from Hertfordshire Police said in his opinion the venue was "predominantly being used as a nightclub" and said the venue was more like those in "Ibiza or Marbella" than a residential part of Hertfordshire.
'No live sport'
The venue told the hearing that there was an acceptance that the events had caused an inconvenience through irresponsible parking of some of the patrons, and apologised to residents.
Of the three incidents which the police attended in July, two were during England games in Euro 2020 and the third was run by an external promoter and billed as a brunch event, which also received complaints from residents.
The committee heard the owners "accept and acknowledge" their premises could not be used for large events again, but said comparisons to a nightclub were exaggerated.
In the future the business would be focused on smaller family events such as weddings, christenings and birthdays, the committee was told.
As well as the capacity limit, the venue must not screen live sport, and activities will be required to end by 23:00.
The use of fireworks will also be restricted to New Year's Eve, Bonfire Night and Diwali celebrations.