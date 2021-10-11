Milton Keynes: Man jailed for New Year's Eve party murder
A man who murdered a teenager at a New Year's Eve party has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years.
Jay Fathers, 18, was at a friend's house in Milton Keynes when he was stabbed multiple times by Callum Aylett, 21, who lived next door.
There was a row between the neighbours after a chair leg was thrown over the fence and hit Aylett's girlfriend, Luton Crown Court heard.
Aylett was found guilty of the attack in the early hours of 1 January.
Aylett, who was given a life sentence, was also convicted of wounding with intent after he stabbed Nicholas Grant, 49, who lived in the house next door on Walsh's Manor in the Stantonbury area.
The court heard Aylett had been drinking and smoking cannabis when his girlfriend was hit by the chair leg as they watched fireworks in the garden.
At 00:56 GMT on New Year's Day he spoke into his camera and said he was going to stab the people next door.
After arming himself with two kitchen knives he went to the property and was "demanding" to be let in, prosecutors said.
He stabbed Mr Fathers, who was not involved in the feud between the neighbours, five times.
Mr Grant had armed himself with a curtain pole and was stabbed twice by Aylett.
The court heard there had been an argument brewing on social media before the incident and there was also a confrontation in the street on 30 December.
Mr Fathers' sister Holly Fathers said in a victim statement: "Another senseless stabbing, another life taken away, another family ripped apart."
His father Jason Fathers said the death of his son was "the worst thing I have ever experienced".
Jay Fathers was described as a "fun-loving, kind, generous, young man" by his mother.
"This evil act has destroyed us all and our hearts will forever be broken. Jay had so many hopes and dreams and now he won't get to live them," she said.
Defending, Michael Borrelli QC said Aylett had made "an expression of remorse".
Det Ch Insp Andy Sherwood of Thames Valley Police said the level of violence was "shocking and completely unnecessary".
