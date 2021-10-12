Milton Keynes: Bleed kits plea by murdered teen's family
The family of a teenager murdered at a New Year's Eve party are raising funds for bleed control kits to be made available in their area, which they said could save lives.
Jay Fathers, 18, was at a friend's house in Milton Keynes when he was stabbed multiple times by Callum Aylett, 21, who lived next door.
Aylett was jailed for life on Monday.
The victim's father said the specialist first aid kit could have saved his son's life and could save others.
Public access bleed control kits are specialist first aid kits which include items such as a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket.
Lynne Baird was instrumental in campaigning for them to be rolled out at more than 50 venues in Birmingham after her son, Daniel, 26, was stabbed to death in 2017.
The family of Mr Fathers is raising money to have such kits installed in parts of Buckinghamshire.
"Hopefully we're going to raise a lot of money for these bleed kits to put all around Milton Keynes and surrounding areas to help save other people in the same situation as Jay was in - but, hopefully, to save their lives," Jason Fathers said.
"If these kits had been around - and there was access to one - well, we feel Jay might have been... well, at least it might have helped."
He said his son Jay was stabbed while helping others in the house during Aylett's attack.
"There could have been more fatalities in that house if Jay hadn't have stepped in - that's what we believe," he said.
"He's a hero - our little soldier," he added.
Jay Fathers was stabbed multiple times by Aylett after a row broke out between neighbours. Luton Crown Court heard that the killer had accused people in the neighbouring house of throwing a chair leg over the fence, which hit his girlfriend.
After arming himself with two kitchen knives, Aylett went to the property and stabbed Mr Fathers - who was not involved in the feud between the neighbours - five times.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, Jay's father said the death of his son was "the worst thing I have ever experienced".
Jay Fathers was described as a "fun-loving, kind, generous, young man" by his mother.
Aylett was jailed for life and told he would serve a minimum of 28 years.
