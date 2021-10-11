BBC News

Bedfordshire A5 crash: Four feared dead

Image source, South Beds News Agency
Image caption, The vehicle crashed near the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5 in Bedfordshire

Four people are feared dead in a crash near a roundabout in a "highly-complex" investigation.

Bedfordshire Police said it was called to a single-vehicle crash near the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5 at about 03:40 BST on Sunday.

There were reports of a car alight in a field near Heath and Reach.

The force said they were working in a "dignified and meticulous manner in order to establish what happened in this tragic, awful incident".

Image source, South Beds News Agency
Image caption, There were reports of a car alight in a field near Heath and Reach

Acting Sgt David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision investigation unit, said: "We believe there were four people in the car who sadly died in the collision.

"Specially-trained officers are speaking to their families and are offering them support, while forensic identification is still to take place.

"While we believe no other vehicles were involved, our investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Sgt Burstow asked people to avoid speculation on social media but asked for witnesses or those with information to come forward.

"We would be particularly interested to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with our inquiries," he added.

Image source, South Beds News Agency
Image caption, The crash happened near to the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5
Image source, South Beds News Agency
Image caption, Bedfordshire Police said it was involved in a "complex investigation"

