MK Council to give away land for new Aston Martin museum
A council has said it will give away a patch of land to allow an Aston Martin car museum to be built.
Milton Keynes Council has agreed to pass the site in Newport Pagnell to the Aston Martin Heritage Trust (AMHT).
The luxury car brand is associated with James Bond and features prominently in the latest film, No Time To Die.
The Buckinghamshire site, valued at £120,000, will be given away due to the museum's "huge social and cultural benefits", the council said.
Lovat Meadow, off Downs Field, was a caravan park operated by the council, but it has been in disuse "for a number of years", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It would provide the car park, while the museum would be built on nearby allotment land owned by the town council.
Robert Middleton, cabinet member for resources at Milton Keynes Council, said it would "create a new nationally significant visitor attraction" in the town.
He said: "This new museum will not only showcase the history of Aston Martin, a world-famous vehicle designed and created right here in MK, but it will also act as a centre of learning…that will involve a collaboration with local schools and also with Cranfield University."
The car makers plant in Newport Pagnell, built in the 1950s, is the present home of its classic car department.
Earlier this year Aston Martin took part in the Formula 1 World Championships for the first time in more than 60 years, with its headquarters in nearby Silverstone, Northamptonshire.
Planning consent is yet to be granted for the museum.
The AMHT currently has a museum in Wallingford, Oxfordshire.