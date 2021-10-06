BBC News

Humza Hussain death: Teenage boy denies murder

Image source, Bedfordshire Police
Image caption, Humza Hussain, 16, was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who was stabbed near a school.

Police were called to Stoneygate Road, Luton, on 8 June following reports a boy had been attacked near Challney High School for Boys.

Humza Hussain, from Luton, died in hospital from his injuries.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear again at Luton Crown Court for trial on 15 November.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of having an article with a blade or point in Stoneygate Road.

Image caption, Flowers were left at the site of the incident outside Challney High School for Boys

The Honourable Mr Justice Goss told the youth he would remain in custody until the trial.

A post-mortem examination carried out on 10 June established Humza died from stab wounds.

