Man charged after 2010 Hoddesdon crash killed Ricky Burlton
- Published
A man arrested in eastern Europe has been charged in connection with a fatal car crash in Hertfordshire in 2010.
Ricky Burlton died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the A10 exit slip road at Hoddesdon.
Aleksi Shyti, 42, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death while driving without a licence.
A European Arrest Warrant for Mr Shyti had been issued in 2010, and he was detained in Bulgaria in August this year and extradited.
Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Ricky's family have had to wait 11 long years for someone to be charged in connection with his death.
"I cannot imagine how difficult it has been for them and as ever, they remain in our thoughts as we work through this latest development."
Mr Burlton, from Enfield in north London, was injured in the early hours of the Friday, 4 June, 2010 and died at the scene.
After his extradition from Bulgaria, Mr Shyti was brought into the custody of Hertfordshire Police on Monday, and he appeared before magistrates in Hatfield on Tuesday.
He has also been charged with possession of a false identity document and providing false information to obtain an insurance policy.
Magistrates remanded him in custody and he is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court next month.