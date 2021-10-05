Fuel supplies: Kirstie Allsopp abandons car with empty tank
Kirstie Allsopp said she had to abandon her car after running out of fuel due to the ongoing supply issues.
The TV presenter said she was travelling from Oxfordshire to London, but could not find any fuel in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.
Petrol retailers said fuel supplies to petrol stations in London and south-east England remained worse than the rest of the country.
Ms Allsopp tweeted she "met a great lad who drove me to London".
The Location, Location, Location host, who started her journey in Burford on the edge of The Cotswolds, also said she later "passed five petrol stations in London with zero fuel".
Supplies of fuel have increased in recent days after the military was deployed amid a shortage of fuel tanker drivers.
But the Petrol Retailers Association said 15% of sites in London and south-east England still had no fuel, although that figure had dropped from 20% on Monday.
Yesterday I ran out of fuel returning from Buford to London, none available in High Wycombe area, had to leave car as no family member had enough fuel to come and help me. Today I have passed 5 petrol stations in london with ZERO fuel. #UKAutumn21— Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) October 5, 2021
Ms Allsopp, 50, wrote on Twitter that she had to leave the car, a 20-year-old Mercedes, in High Wycombe on Monday "as no family member had enough fuel to come and help me".
When asked by a social media user why she did not use a breakdown service she said she "didn't want to bother them, I reckoned there were people in greater need".
She added her car was being collected and "[the] whole thing [is] costing a fortune".
She added that "those without money" were being most-affected by the fuel situation.