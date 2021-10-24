Bletsoe memorial hopes for airmen who died in WW2 crash
A memorial to "formally recognise" nine US servicemen who died and one survivor of a World War Two plane crash is being organised.
Mary Laws, 67, who owns the land in Bletsoe, Bedfordshire, where the plane came down, said it was to honour their bravery.
Members of the 306th Bombardment Group died on a flying mission from Thurleigh Airfield on 26 April 1944.
An exhibition about their story is going on show at St Mary's Church.
Mrs Laws said she found out about the crash in 1993 when she discovered pieces of aluminium, aeroplane and bullets in her field, and asked local people where they came from.
She wanted to do something as "it's very important, especially as they've never been formally recognised after all these years".
She said every time she walked across the field she remembered Donald Schaefer, Floyd Henry, Willard Transeth, Roy McKinney, Charles Weller, Sheldon Kinberg, John Simons, John Byrd, George Littlefield and Ronald Minter, as a dip still remains where their plane came down.
The men were based at nearby Thurleigh Airfield and on 26 April 1944 were on a mission to drop propaganda leaflets over Germany.
There was an engine fire and the plane came down in Bletsoe. Only George Littlefield, a tail gunner, survived.
Paul Laws, her husband, said no-one expected Mr Littlefield to survive, but he did and "made this miraculous recovery". "He died in 2007, so lived to be an old man," he said.
A steering group has been set up to raise the £2,000 needed to fund a stone and marble memorial, which will be placed in the church or somewhere else in the village, Mrs Laws said.
Ten oak trees will also be planted in her field.
It is hoped it will be unveiled on 30 May 2022 - Memorial Day in the US.
Michael Floyd Collins, the nephew of Floyd Henry, who lives in the US, said: "Thank you to the citizens of England and the great people of Thurleigh and surrounding area that did not forget our heroes."
He said he planned to travel to the village for the unveiling.
An exhibition about the US crew's mission takes place at St Mary's Church, Bletsoe, from 28 to 31 October.
