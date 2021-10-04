Hertfordshire County Council predicts £1.8m budget overspend
Increased costs for children's services mean a council is expected to overspend its budget by almost £2m.
Hertfordshire County Council revealed on Friday that by the end of the financial year, in March 2022, there would be a £1.88m overspend.
The Conservative authority's assistant director for finance, Steven Pilsworth, said the position was characterised by "huge uncertainty".
Labour councillor Sharon Taylor said the situation was "extremely worrying".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the figure was revealed at the authority's resources and performance cabinet panel.
Councillors were told the estimated overspend on the £866m budget was primarily down to increased costs around children's services and could be met by the council's contingency budget.
Mr Pilsworth said it remained difficult to forecast demand across some of the council's key services, including adult, children and waste.
Ms Taylor said despite the concern, her party understood why the overspend was expected.
