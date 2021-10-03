Boy, 12, critically injured after being hit by car
A 12-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after being hit by a car.
The incident happened at 14:55 BST on Friday near McDonalds on the A405 North Orbital Road in Watford, Hertfordshire.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and the child was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital with a head injury.
Hertfordshire Police has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
The force said it was believed the boy was crossing the northbound carriageway opposite McDonalds when he was hit by a blue Honda Civic.
