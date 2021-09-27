Luton fire crew tackles car and minicab blaze
- Published
Firefighters have worked to put out a blaze involving a car and a minicab.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Alexandra Avenue in Luton at about 23:15 BST on Sunday.
The road, near Wardown Park, was closed temporarily and the fires were quickly extinguished, it said.
Crews used thermal image cameras to identify hot spots and the vehicles were made safe before they left the scene. There were no reports of any injuries.
