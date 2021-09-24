BBC News

Max Whitlock and Gail Emms open £20m Harpenden Leisure Centre

image source, St Albans Council
image captionOlympians Max Whitlock and Gail Emms were joined by St Albans mayor Edgar Hill in opening the leisure centre

Olympians Max Whitlock MBE and Gail Emms MBE have opened a new multi-million pound leisure centre.

Harpenden Leisure Centre in Hertfordshire was rebuilt buy its owners, St Albans City and District Council, as part of a £20m project.

The centre, managed by contractor 1Life, has three fitness studios, two swimming pools, a gym, sports hall and outdoor courts.

It also has a culture centre named after comedian Eric Morecambe.

Chairman of the council's public realm committee Anthony Rowlands said he was "thrilled" gold medal-winning Whitlock had agreed to open the centre.

The gymnast, who grew up in nearby Hemel Hempstead, was joined by retired badminton player Gail Emms, a silver Olympic medallist, at the centre opening in Rothamsted Park.

Local sports clubs, schools and community groups attended a picnic in the park to celebrate the leisure centre's official opening.

The Eric Morecambe Centre will be officially opened on 16 October.

