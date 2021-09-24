Max Whitlock and Gail Emms open £20m Harpenden Leisure Centre
Olympians Max Whitlock MBE and Gail Emms MBE have opened a new multi-million pound leisure centre.
Harpenden Leisure Centre in Hertfordshire was rebuilt buy its owners, St Albans City and District Council, as part of a £20m project.
The centre, managed by contractor 1Life, has three fitness studios, two swimming pools, a gym, sports hall and outdoor courts.
It also has a culture centre named after comedian Eric Morecambe.
Chairman of the council's public realm committee Anthony Rowlands said he was "thrilled" gold medal-winning Whitlock had agreed to open the centre.
The gymnast, who grew up in nearby Hemel Hempstead, was joined by retired badminton player Gail Emms, a silver Olympic medallist, at the centre opening in Rothamsted Park.
Local sports clubs, schools and community groups attended a picnic in the park to celebrate the leisure centre's official opening.
The Eric Morecambe Centre will be officially opened on 16 October.