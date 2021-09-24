Milton Keynes warehouse: Barrister appointed to conduct fresh review
A barrister and deputy high court judge has been appointed to carry out a review of a controversial warehouse development.
Milton Keynes Council's audit committee confirmed Tim Straker will investigate the planning process around Blakelands Warehouse.
A previous review, by planning expert Marc Dorfman, was cancelled earlier this year.
Mr Straker's review could cost more than £150,000.
His appointment was approved unanimously at a meeting on Thursday evening.
The 18m-high (59ft) warehouse, with 20,522 sq m (220,900 sq ft) of floorspace, has been described as a "monstrosity".
Residents raised concerns about the process that led to the development being approved, including an error which meant 13 separate conditions were not included in legal letters.
Mr Dorfman was appointed in 2019 to look in to the decision to grant it planning permission, but resigned in June following a series of delays.
Blakelands Residents' Association previously said it believed Mr Straker was "more than qualified" to lead the review.
