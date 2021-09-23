HMP Woodhill officer jailed for inmate relationships
A prison officer has been jailed for 18 months for having "inappropriate relationships" with inmates.
Latoya Gautrey, of Stanwick, Northamptonshire, had relationships with three prisoners while working at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes between October 2019 and March 2020.
The 32-year-old communicated with the inmates through mobile phones, Thames Valley Police said.
She pleaded guilty to three counts of misconduct in a public office.
Sgt Jacqui Baverstock said: "Gautrey was the holder of a public office during which she formed inappropriate relationships with prisoners who were serving sentences for serious offences.
"She failed to act appropriately or report that they had access to mobile devices that are illegal within the prison system.
"Her behaviour undermines the criminal justice system and she has been sentenced as a result."