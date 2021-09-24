BBC News

Luton car club marks anniversary of Vauxhall Cavalier Mark II

image captionThe Vauxhall Cavalier Mark II was built in Luton and launched 40 year ago

The 40th anniversary of the Vauxhall Cavalier Mark II car has been celebrated in the town it was made.

It was constructed at the car makers plant in Luton and first sold by dealers on 23 September 1981.

The Cavalier and Chevette Club displayed two classic models at the Mall shopping centre in Luton.

Kevin Bricknall, the club's president, said: "Vauxhall was and still is a staple of Luton."

image source, The Cavalier and Chevette Club
image captionAt one point the Vauxhall Cavalier Mark II was Britain's second best selling car

Mr Bricknall said the cars were sold "all over the country".

"At one time these were cars you would see on every street corner and now you're more likely to see a Lamborghini or a Ferrari than a Cavalier Mark II," he said.

image source, BBC Sport
image captionBecause of their use as company cars Mr Bricknall said they were often traded in, one of the reasons they are now rare

The Vauxhall Cavalier Mark II was a competitor to the Ford Sierra which was launched a year later in 1982.

It ceased production in 1988, being replaced by the Mark III, the last of the Cavalier range.

image source, The Cavalier and Chevette Club
image captionAccording to a survey in 2006 there were fewer than 1% of Vauxhall Cavalier Mark IIs still on the road

Mr Bricknall said: "I think the trouble with cars from the '80 and '70s is they are not brilliant rust wise, it's basically rust that kills them."

He also said the cars often have "done astronomically high mileage".

image source, The Cavalier and Chevette Club
image captionThe club said the cars generated a lot of interest and people had travelled over 60 miles to see the cars

Mr Bricknall believed the Cavalier Mark II was an ideal car to start interest in classic cars".

"It can still cut it with modern traffic," he added.

image source, Getty Images
image captionThe car also came as a convertible as displayed at the 1982 Motor Show

