Great Balloon Race: Shuttleworth event investigated
The cancellation of a balloon display event is being investigated by trading standards after complaints that people had not been refunded.
The Great Balloon Race at Shuttleworth in Bedfordshire was first postponed in June and then cancelled in September.
The venue withdrew from hosting the event as safety paperwork was not presented in time, so it could not be supported by the county's safety group.
The event organiser has been approached for comment.
The latest Greatest Balloon Race event, at Old Warden Park, near Biggleswade in Bedfordshire, described as a spectacular display of balloons, entertainment and fireworks, was due to run from 10-12 September.
Many people have said they have not yet been refunded and have not been able to contact the organiser.
'Incredibly frustrating'
Sarah, from Bedfordshire, told the BBC: "I'm still out of pocket but when I've tried to call the organiser the phone line doesn't connect and when I've emailed my message has bounced straight back... it's been incredibly frustrating."
Central Bedfordshire Council said "trading standards are investigating this matter".
It said that because the organiser did not meet the deadline to submit their event documentation, the Bedfordshire Safety Advisory Group (SAG) could not "give advice or offer recommendations at such short notice", to ensure the safe running of the event.
SAG cannot stop an event from taking place but it was unable to support it.
The organiser has not responded to the BBC's requests for comment but on its Facebook page it said "all tickets for cancelled events... have been processed to our card payment provider".
"This enables us to ensure refunds will be with ticket holders within our cancellation terms and conditions," it said.
"The process of refunding such large numbers of people has been slowed by customers requesting chargebacks meaning we are unable to issue the refund from our side."
It added that if customers had not received a refund by 30 October they should contact their bank.
Shuttleworth Trust, executive director, Rebecca Dalley said: "The Great Balloon Race is a third-party event that was being run on a venue hire basis.
"The Shuttleworth Trust has no responsibility for the content, production or ticketing of the event outside its statutory responsibilities as the venue owner."