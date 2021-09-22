Insulate Britain: Injunction granted against M25 protesters
A court injunction has been granted to National Highways against protesters targeting the M25, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
Climate change activists from Insulate Britain could face imprisonment as a result of the High Court decision.
The group has blocked various parts of the M25 five times in the last week.
On Twitter, Mr Shapps said the "activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout".
A large number of Insulate Britain campaigners have already been arrested at previous protests, the first of which affected Essex, Hertfordshire and Kent on Monday, 13 September.
Protesters also targeted other motorways, included the M11 near Stansted Airport in Essex and the M3 in Surrey.
The group has said it would continue protesting until the government took action on home insulation.
Home Secretary Priti Patel, who described protesters' actions as "selfish" last week, said the "important injunction" would mean "people can get moving again" on the London orbital motorway.
"We will not tolerate lives being put at risk," she said.
"Those who continue to do so risk imprisonment.
In a reply to Mr Shapps' tweet, Insulate Britain said the government "is reckless and is putting lives at risk with its inaction on #insulation".
The group questioned how many lives "have been lost already due to poorly insulated leaky homes" or because of climate collapse.
