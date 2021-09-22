Insulate Britain: Injunction granted against M25 protesters
Police are to be given more powers to deal with climate change protesters who have blocked parts of the M25 recently.
A court injunction has been granted to National Highways, meaning similar demonstrations could lead to imprisonment.
Insulate Britain has blocked parts of the M25 five times in the last week.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted "activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout".
A large number of Insulate Britain campaigners have already been arrested at previous protests, the first of which affected Essex, Hertfordshire and Kent on Monday, 13 September.
Protesters also targeted other motorways, included the M11 near Stansted Airport in Essex and the M3 in Surrey.
The group has said it would continue protesting until the government took action on home insulation.
Home Secretary Priti Patel, who described protesters' actions as "selfish" last week, said the "important injunction" would mean "people can get moving again" on the London orbital motorway.
"We will not tolerate lives being put at risk," she said.
"Those who continue to do so risk imprisonment.
Invading a motorway is reckless & puts lives at risk. I asked National Highways to seek an injunction against M25 protestors which a judge granted last night. Effective later today, activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 22, 2021
In a reply to Mr Shapps' tweet, Insulate Britain said the government "is reckless and is putting lives at risk with its inaction on #insulation".
The group questioned how many lives "have been lost already due to poorly insulated leaky homes" or because of climate collapse.
