Lorry on M1 in Bedfordshire destroyed by fire
A lorry has been destroyed after it caught fire on the M1.
Bedfordshire Fire Service said it was called to the vehicle between junction 11 for Dunstable and junction 12 for Toddington at about 10:20 BST.
"The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire but fortunately no-one was injured," the service said.
Highways England said traffic was diverted off the motorway at junction 11 while emergency services dealt with the blaze.
