M25 protest: Insulate Britain activists block motorway
Climate activists are protesting on the M25 for the fourth time in a week, blocking traffic at junction 18.
Insulate Britain blocked the anti-clockwise exit slip road at Chorleywood, Hertfordshire on Monday.
Hertfordshire Police said officers were called to the M25 at 08:12 BST, as well as to a separate protest near J4 (Stanborough Interchange) of the A1M.
The force said: "Officers are at the scene and working to resolve the disruption as quickly as possible."
In a tweet, the protest group, which is calling for government action on home insulation, said blue paint had also been poured on to the road "leading to further disruption".
Previous protests led to major delays and a large number of arrests.
In a letter to the Highways Agency, the group said it is "entirely proportionate to create disruption" to keep the government to "its legal obligation of staying below 2C".
Prior to the protest Insulate Britain had also called for Highways Agency to reduce the speed limit on the M25 ahead of the blockade.
⛔️GET ON WITH THE JOB BORIS, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? ⛔️— Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) September 20, 2021
👷♂️Josh, 28, Bricklayer from Manchester is back on the road for the 4th time.
👨👩👧👦He demands #meaningfuljobs and an to #EndFuelPoverty by Insulating Britain. #InsulateBritain #Getonwiththejob pic.twitter.com/yKNtefphUF
A statement from the group on Sunday had said: "Insulate Britain are asking the Highways Agency to review their previous decision not to reduce speed limits, even though they had been made aware that major disruption will be taking place.
"Given that this is a standard safety procedure when hazards occur on the motorway, Insulate Britain is surprised it has not formed part of the response to the campaign."
In response to previous Insulate Britain protests, the government said: "People's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to vehicle emissions.
"We are investing £1.3bn this year alone to support people to install energy efficiency measures, and our upcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy will set out how we decarbonise the nation's homes in a way that is fair, practical and affordable."
