Harpenden man jailed over £400K high-value car thefts
- Published
A man who worked out how to "spoof" and track keyless vehicles in a theft operation of high value cars has been jailed.
Mirza Sadiq, 39, of Prospect Lane in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, was the "tech man" in the "sophisticated" criminal operation, a court heard.
He admitted conspiring to steal 11 Range Rovers and a Mercedes Benz between February 2019 and March 2021.
At St Albans Crown Court he was sentenced to 30 months in jail.
The cars, worth a combined £400,000, were stolen from addresses in St Albans, Luton, Radlett and London.
'Stolen at their convenience'
Francis Gaskin, prosecuting, told the court Sadiq played a "pivotal role" in a "sophisticated operation" and knew how to "spoof" the system on keyless Range Rovers.
"He used the electronic equivalent of a master key which had been sold and advertised for legitimate purposes for someone who cannot unlock the vehicle," Mr Gaskin said.
"A GPS blocking device was put in the vehicle during the theft that had the effect of jamming signals to prevent it being traced and followed."
Sadiq also installed tracker devices on the cars enabling the gang to locate where they were parked.
"The purpose was to locate the vehicle late at night when people were asleep [so they] could be stolen at their convenience," he said.
In mitigation, Tim Hunter said Sadiq was of previous good character, carried out charity work, and said there was no evidence of him living a lavish lifestyle.
Jailing Sadiq, Recorder Hodge Malek QC said: "You were the tech man - helping to steal the cars."
He said Sadiq had devoted his life to helping other people, and he found it hard to understand how he had got himself involved.
