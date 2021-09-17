Bedfordshire: Three-month garden waste backlog to be cleared
- Published
Work to clear a three-month backlog of halted garden waste collections will be carried over by a council over a two-week period next month.
Central Bedfordshire Council has been unable to collect garden waste since late July due to a shortage of HGV drivers.
The waste will be picked up between 18 and 30 October. During this period food waste collections will be paused.
The booking system for council-run tidy tips will stop from 27 September.
Conservative councillor Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services, said: "We are sorry that our usual, reliable service has been affected by the national driver shortage - and we thank residents for their patience during this difficult time."
The council said it was looking for qualified drivers to apply to be a "key worker in the recycling and waste sector".
