M25 protests: Priti Patel calls activists 'selfish'
- Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said climate protesters who caused disruption on the M25 this week were "selfish".
She said Insulate Britain activists used "guerrilla tactics" and it distracted "from their cause".
Traffic was stopped on several sections of the motorway on Monday and Wednesday with more than 70 arrested each day.
On Friday, junctions in Kent, Surrey, and Essex, have been targeted, plus a junction on the M3 in Surrey.
The government said it was offering support for energy efficiency measures in people's homes.
Speaking on Thursday, Ms Patel said: "Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy and there will always be space for legitimate groups to make their voices heard.
"But this government will not stand by and allow a small minority of selfish protesters to cause significant disruption to the lives and livelihoods of the hard-working majority.
"The guerrilla tactics used by Insulate Britain detract from their cause and I know the public will agree that the scenes on the M25 this week were completely unacceptable."
On Friday, junction three at Swanley in Kent, junction nine at Leatherhead in Surrey, and junction 28 near Brentwood in Essex, were targeted, plus junction one of the M3.
Surrey Police said it arrested 14 people on the M25 and the carriageway was now clear.
The force said it was made aware of protesters at junction one of the M3 just after 09:00 BST. Ten people were arrested there and were no longer on the carriageway.
It follows similar protests earlier in the week.
On Monday, five junctions were blocked in Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey and at least 77 people were arrested.
Similar disruption took place on Wednesday, when protests took place in Herts, Kent and Surrey.
Three people suspected of orchestrating the protest were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.
Police forces from several counties arrested protesters on suspicion of obstructing the highway and related offences.
Ch Supt Jerry Westerman, from Surrey Police, said: "I appreciate that these protests have caused considerable inconvenience and frustration and I can assure you that we are continuing to gather evidence and ensure that those who break the law are brought to justice."
Insulate Britain said 89 of its members took part in Wednesday's demonstration.
"We demand credible action now," it said.
In response to this week's protests, a government spokeswoman said it was "investing £1.3bn this year alone to support people to install energy efficiency measures, and our upcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy will set out how we decarbonise the nation's homes in a way that is fair, practical and affordable".
