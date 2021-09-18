Buckinghamshire folly built on former brickworks to show its past
A folly has been built on a new housing estate that was originally a brickworks to showcase the area's heritage.
Alfonso, by sculptor Sarah Staton, at Willow Lake, Newton Leys, Buckinghamshire, depicts the area, wildlife and history.
The name references the Italian community which came to the area to work at the old brickworks.
It took inspiration from Rushton Lodge, a triangular folly designed by Sir Thomas Tresham, in Northamptonshire.
The new structure, which is also triangular, was built from wood-fired brick, incorporates a hand-painted tiled wall inspired by Azulejos tiling and features a bench so visitors can take in the views.
Ms Staton, worked with the Newton Leys Public Art Commission Steering Group on the project and visited Newton Leys Primary School, where a drawing workshop was held.
The nearby lake was referenced in the work and the brick-making history was an "essential part of the commission", Milton Keynes Council said.
It is part of the council's "Public Art commissioning programme" that has seen 250 artworks commissioned since 1960, it added.
"With its fine location, so much thought, discussion and research going into the design and build process, I hope that Alphonso will be enjoyed by the community for years to come," Ms Staton said.
Liberal Democrat councillor Robin Bradburn, deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, said: "Local people have played a significant role in the development of this cultural project, and we're grateful for all their time and commitment in ensuring the work is reflective of its new community and its heritage."
