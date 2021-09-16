M1: Fatal crash accused mum who missed court arrested
A woman who failed to turn up to court, having been accused of killing her two children in a crash, has been arrested.
Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, faces two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.
A judge issued an arrest warrant after she failed to attend Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday.
Her 10-year-old son Smaller and four-year-old daughter Lilly died after a crash with an HGV on the M1 near Milton Keynes on 9 August.
Thames Valley Police said Ms McCann had presented herself at Aylesbury police station on Wednesday.
Ms McCann and another child passenger were injured in the collision between the family's Vauxhall Astra and the lorry, which happened between junctions 14 and 15 of the northbound carriageway at about 23:10 BST.
A family member said they were on their way back from a party in London.
The children's funerals were held on Monday and Tuesday of last week, the court had heard.
