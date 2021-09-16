Stewartby historic brickworks chimneys to be demolished
- Published
The four remaining chimneys on a site where 167 once stood are to be demolished later this month.
The chimneys at the former Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick brickworks, near Bedford, will come down on 26 September to make way for 1,000 new homes and a business park.
Tim Hill, a Liberal Democrat member of Bedford Borough Council, said it would be a "very sad day".
Developer Cloud Wing will build a replica chimney on the site.
The council approved the demolition in 2018.
Site owner Hanson said the chimneys were a "risk to public safety" but Historic England said there was no reason they should be completely demolished.
Mr Hill, who represents Elstow and Stewartby Ward, said: "This will be a momentous, but also a very sad, day in the history of Stewartby, Bedford Borough and the wider Marston Vale.
"I am totally gutted it is happening and have refused the invitation to press one of the demolition buttons.
"In an ideal world, such history wouldn't be demolished."
The structures are set to be knocked down at about 11:15 BST.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk