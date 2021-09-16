M25 protests: Met arrests three over 'orchestration'
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating protests that caused disruption on the M25.
The Metropolitan Police said it also made 14 arrests at junction 25, bringing the total made by all forces after two days of protests to 165.
On Wednesday, Insulate Britain activists stopped traffic on the M25 for the second time this week in their campaign for action on home insulation.
The government said it was offering support for energy efficiency measures.
The Met Police said arrests on suspicion of orchestrating the protest were made across the UK.
Three other police forces made 71 arrests as demonstrators targeted other sections of the UK's busiest motorway on Wednesday.
There were long delays at junctions 1a and 1b for Dartford, Kent; eight for Reigate and nine for Leatherhead, Surrey; and 23 for South Mimms in Hertfordshire.
Protesters blocked roundabouts and the motorway itself, while some glued themselves to the road surface.
Surrey Police said it arrested 32 people, Hertfordshire Police 18 and Kent Police 21.
The action follows protests on Monday when five junctions were blocked and 77 arrests made.
Announcing Wednesday's action, Insulate Britain said 89 of its members were taking part saying "sitting in the road makes Boris Johnson sit up and take notice".
It wants the government to make "a meaningful commitment to insulate Britain's 29 million leaky homes".
In response to Monday's protests, a government spokeswoman said it was "investing £1.3bn this year alone to support people to install energy efficiency measures, and our upcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy will set out how we decarbonise the nation's homes in a way that is fair, practical and affordable".