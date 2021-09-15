M25 protests: Activists return to motorway in Hertfordshire
- Published
Climate change protesters have caused fresh disruption on the M25, blocking roundabouts and the motorway itself.
Insulate Britain activists have caused disruption at junctions 23 for South Mimms and 25 for Cheshunt, Herts; 10 for Wisley and eight for Reigate, Surrey; and 1b for Dartford, Kent.
Surrey Police said it was in attendance and had made 15 arrests.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng condemned the action and said it was putting lives at risk.
In a tweet, he said: "These actions are not only highly disruptive to those going to work and transporting vital goods, but are putting lives at risk on a busy motorway.
"Not to mention the resulting traffic delays will only add to vehicle emissions."
Surrey Police said it was overseeing a protest that was reported just after 08:00 BST on Wednesday and that there were a number of protesters from Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion at junctions eight and 10.
It has advised motorists to avoid the area.
The action follows a series of protests on Monday when five junctions were blocked.
On Monday, Insulate Britain said it was "disrupting the M25" to "demand the government insulate Britain".
On Wednesday, the group said Insulate Britain "are back".
In a tweet, it said: "You're angry. So are we... But sitting in the road makes Boris Johnson sit up and take notice, so we're staying, until 10 Downing Street #getonwiththejob."
The government condemned the earlier protests and said it was supporting people to install energy efficiency measures in their homes.