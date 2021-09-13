M25 junctions blocked by Insulate Britain campaigners
- Published
Related Topics
Climate change protesters have blocked some M25 junctions demanding government action on home insulation.
There are reports of protests at junctions 20 for Kings Langley, Herts, 14 for Heathrow terminal five, three for Swanley in Kent, six for Godstone, Surrey and 31 for Lakeside, Essex.
Essex Police said 11 people had been arrested for highways obstruction.
Protest group Insulate Britain said action would go on until a "meaningful commitment" was made.
It tweeted it was "disrupting the M25" to "demand the government insulate Britain".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.