M25 junctions blocked by Insulate Britain campaigners
- Published
Climate change protesters have blocked some M25 junctions demanding government action on home insulation.
There are reports of protests at junctions 20 for Kings Langley in Herts, 14 for Heathrow terminal five, three for Swanley in Kent and six for Godstone, Surrey.
Protest group Insulate Britain tweeted it was "disrupting the M25" to "demand the government insulate Britain".
Action would go on until a "meaningful commitment" was made, it said.
