M1: Mum accused of killing children may alter appearance
- Published
Police said a woman accused of killing her two children in a crash on the M1 may "try to alter her appearance".
A judge issued an arrest warrant for Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, on Friday after she failed to attend Aylesbury Crown Court.
She was due to answer two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.
Her 10-year-old son Smaller and four-year-old daughter Lilly died after a collision with an HGV near Milton Keynes on 9 August.
They were killed after the family's Vauxhall Astra collided with the lorry between junctions 14 and 15 of the northbound carriageway at about 23:10 BST.
Police said Ms McCann has links to Derby, Huntingdon, Luton, the Northolt and Uxbridge areas of London and Ireland.
Sgt Dominic Mahon, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: "We are appealing for the public's help in locating Mary McCann after she failed to appear at court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.
"We believe that it may be possible for McCann to try to alter her appearance."
Ms McCann is described as being about 5ft 1in (1.54m) tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said she also speaks with an Irish accent.
On Friday, Judge Francis Sheridan said he wanted ports and airports on alert for her.
"It is most likely she will flee to Ireland," he said.
"This is a sad case, but by absconding to avoid the indictment being put is in my view tactical."
Ms McCann and another child passenger were injured in the crash. A family member said they were on their way back from a party in London and Ms McCann's 13-year-old daughter had stayed in the city.
The court heard her children's funerals had been held on Monday and Tuesday.
Defence barrister Laban Leake said: "She gave a telephone number, an attempt was made to contact that number, but there was no response.
"We know nothing of her state of mind."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk