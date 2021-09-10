Hertfordshire Uni responds to online-only learning petition
More than 400 students have signed a petition demanding face-to-face tutoring at a university, after some found they were only being offered online sessions again this year.
The petition was addressed to the University of Hertfordshire.
It claimed the institution was putting the cost benefits of virtual lessons ahead of students' preferences.
The university said the timetables were not finalised, and "all students will receive in-person, on-campus" teaching.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, one student, whose timetable indicated only online lessons, said: "With us being allowed back in clubs and venues like Leeds Festival, how can they [decide] online lessons are still ok?"
Speaking at the Universities UK annual conference on Thursday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, said universities should be teaching in person where possible.
While safety measures to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission were essential, he said: "I do not expect to see online learning used as a cost-cutting measure."
A Hertfordshire University spokesman said: "All students will receive in-person, on-campus teaching sessions this year.
"We know students enjoy flexibility and have benefited from online sessions as well as the university's tailored on-campus teaching in smaller lectures, group seminars, tutorials and one-to-ones."
Timetables would be finalised before the first week of term, at the end of this month, he said.
