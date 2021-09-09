Luton killer stabbed uncle to death before pub session
A man who stabbed his uncle to death and stole his bank card to go out drinking has been found guilty of murder.
Steven Arnold, 51, of Butterworth Path, Luton, killed Michael Fletcher, 66, at the victim's home in Luton on 30 September last year.
He was found guilty following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Flatmate, Barry Gavin, also 51, was found guilty of manslaughter, but cleared of murder.
The court heard Arnold had repeatedly stabbed Mr Fletcher with a kitchen knife, before disposing of it in a wheelie bin and meeting up with Gavin.
The pair used the victim's bank card to withdraw £240 in cash and spent the day drinking together.
While at a pub, they were seen "raising their glasses to what was a successful plan", prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said.
A barman also recalled them donating £60 to a charity collection. Asked how he could afford it, Gavin told the barman he was "a bit flush".
The court heard Arnold admitted being responsible for the killing. He was arrested after Gavin called the police.
He told police he had visited the victim to apologise for a disagreement when Mr Fletcher charged at him with a knife.
As they wrestled with each other, Arnold claimed a "red mist" descended and he lost his temper.
A jury deliberated over two days to reach unanimous verdicts against the pair.
Gavin had previously pleaded guilty to the fraudulent misuse of Mr Fletcher's bank card.
Judge Anne Molyneux remanded the defendants into custody for sentencing.
