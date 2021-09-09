Paralympian Jody Cundy helps celebrate birthplace of games
A record-breaking Paralympian has unveiled two gold broadband exchange boxes at the birthplace of the games.
Jody Cundy, who collected gold and silver medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, took part in a ceremony in Stoke Mandeville on Thursday.
The cyclist, the first British man to medal at seven consecutive games, started out as a swimmer, training at Hatfield Swimming Club.
He said he hoped the games got people "off the sofa to try out some sport".
The exchange boxes are located close to the Stoke Mandeville Stadium, heralded as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games.
Jody, who was born in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire and studied at the University of Hertfordshire, captured individual gold at Tokyo in the cycling C4-5 1km Time Trial.
He was also part of the British team that won the mixed team sprint gold in a world record time.
In all, he has now won eight golds, one silver and three bronze medals across swimming and cycling.
He said Hatfield Swimming Club had been a "fabulous place full of happy memories".
Talking about the Tokyo Games, he added: "These games have raised the Paralympics profile.
"Back in the day, the games were almost unheard about. At these games there's plenty of household names and wall-to-wall coverage.
"There will be plenty of people who think 'I'll have a go at that'. People of all disabilities doing things that you wouldn't ever imagine they could.
"Hopefully that gets one or two people off the sofa and trying out some sport."
