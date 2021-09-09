Bedfordshire garden waste collection disruption continues
The postponement of garden waste collections by a council is expected to continue for a third month.
Central Bedfordshire Council said the disruption, since July, was due to a national shortage of HGV drivers.
The suspension is expected to continue throughout September.
"We are exploring all possibilities with our contractor to enable us to restart a garden waste collection service, even if it is less frequent as an interim measure," it said.
"We appreciate this is not ideal and we are sorry for the disruption to the usual service."
The council said it would continue to collect black bins, food waste and recycling.
"We are also doing everything we can to recruit drivers and upskill existing staff where possible," it said.
The council asked anyone who held a LGV 2 Licence to apply for a job.
Waste management company Veolia recently announced a £1,500 bonus for HGV drivers joining its collection teams across the UK.
