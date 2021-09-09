BBC News

Bedford Park Concerts return after Covid-forced year off

Published
image source, PA Media
image captionOlly Murs will take centre stage at Bedford Park on Friday night

Rearranging a four-day series of concerts has been like putting "the pieces of a jigsaw together", a promoter has said.

The annual Bedford Park Concerts were cancelled in 2020 and then postponed earlier this year, but will run from Thursday to Sunday.

Ocean Colour Scene, Olly Murs, a Cafe Mambo curated night, and Bedford Park Proms are on the bill.

Promoter Mark Harrison said: "It's what we do and we're pleased to be here."

image source, Bedford Park Concerts
image captionThe last Bedford Park Concert, featuring the Proms on Sunday, was held from 26 to 28 July 2019

Mr Harrison said the pandemic had resulted in a "horrendous time" for the music industry.

"With our trade having been stymied for 18 months, it's really good to be back and see the smile on people's faces," he said.

image source, Bedford Park Concert
image caption2020's event was cancelled due to the pandemic

Acts including Dodgy, Pete Tong, Faithless, Scouting for Girls and Katie Kittermaster will also appear at the event, which has a daily capacity of up to 15,000 people.

Steve Craddock, guitarist from Ocean Colour Scene, said: "It's very exciting. It's been a strange couple of years but we're looking forward to being back."

image source, Martin McKay
image captionA touch of Ibiza returns on Saturday night when Café Mambo, featuring Pete Tong and Faithless, are set to perform

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.