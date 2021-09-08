HS2: Anglo-Saxon church found at Stoke Mandeville excavation site
Archaeologists working on the route of the HS2 high-speed railway have found the remains of an Anglo-Saxon church.
The discovery was made during excavations at the site of the old St Mary's Church, Stoke Mandeville, Bucks.
The Norman church, which dates back to 1080, previously made headlines when it was revealed around 3,000 bodies will need to be moved to a new burial site as part of the excavation.
Anglo-Saxon remains beneath have been described as a "fantastic discovery".
The site is being investigated by a team from LP-Archaeology, working with HS2's contractor, Fusion JV.
More than 40 archaeologists excavating the area discovered flint walls forming a square structure underneath the Norman church.
It is believed the structure was once part of an Anglo-Saxon church.
Lead archaeologist for Fusion JV, Dr Rachel Wood, said: "This is a fantastic discovery that we are all very excited to excavate.
"The work undertaken at Old St Mary's is a unique archaeological opportunity to excavate a medieval parish church with over 900 years of meaning to the local community."
She said to have so much of the Anglo-Saxon building still in place "including the walls and even some flooring, will provide a great deal of information about the site".
The old Norman church, built shortly after the Norman conquest of England, fell into disrepair after a new church was built in the 1880s.
The remaining rubble has since become overgrown with vegetation.
The archaeology team has also found Roman roof tiles in the foundations of the Anglo-Saxon building.
There is evidence of a nearby Roman settlement, meaning materials from there could have been reused.
HS2's head of heritage, Helen Wass, said: "The discovery of a pre-Norman church in Stoke Mandeville allows us to build a clearer picture of what the landscape of Buckinghamshire would have been like over 1,000 years ago."
Findings from the archaeological dig are being shared via a series of open weekends at a field museum on the site of Old St Mary's Church.
