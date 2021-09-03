Cranfield light aircraft crashes after emergency landing
- Published
A light aircraft has crashed at an airfield after making an emergency landing.
Bedfordshire Police said the Diamond Star plane came down just short of the runway at Cranfield Airport.
Emergency services attended. Police said the pilot and passenger escaped with slight injuries.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it might have been caused by "engine failure" and crews from Kempston and Buckinghamshire attended.
The incident has been referred to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.
