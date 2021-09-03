BBC News

Cranfield light aircraft crashes after emergency landing

Published
image sourceBedfordshire Fire Control
image captionEmergency services attended the crash at Cranfield Airport

A light aircraft has crashed at an airfield after making an emergency landing.

Bedfordshire Police said the Diamond Star plane came down just short of the runway at Cranfield Airport.

Emergency services attended. Police said the pilot and passenger escaped with slight injuries.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it might have been caused by "engine failure" and crews from Kempston and Buckinghamshire attended.

The incident has been referred to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.