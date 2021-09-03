Haberdashers' Aske schools drop slave trade investor's name
Two private schools are to drop the name of their 17th Century benefactor over his investment in the slave-trading Royal African Company.
Haberdashers' Aske's School for Girls and Haberdashers' Aske's Boys' School were named after Robert Aske after he left money to found a school.
The schools in Elstree in Hertfordshire said the change followed a review into their historical legacy.
It is part of a global campaign to reassess historical slave trade links.
But while the individual schools, which charge up to £21,000 a year, will drop Aske in their titles, a school spokesman said they will still be known "collectively as the Haberdashers' Aske's Schools".
Merchant Robert Aske invested about £500 - worth around £110,000 today - in the Royal African Company.
It had a monopoly on the British slave trade and continued slaving until 1731.
Aske, who had been a master of the Worshipful Company of Haberdashers, left £20,000 in his will to be partly used to found a school for "20 sons of poor Freemen of the Company", which opened in 1690.
The schools have also dropped their motto "Serve and Obey" - which was inspired by Christian values to "serve the Lord and obey his Will" - over concerns it could be interpreted differently in the context of slavery, emancipation and equality.
It will be replaced with "Together, Boundless".
The schools' spokesman said: "Like many organisations across the country, we recently reviewed our historical legacy and the use of our benefactor's name as part of a wider review of our culture, values and ideals."
