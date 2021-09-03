BBC News

'Miracle' Luton bus crash cat looking for new home

Published
image sourceRSPCA
image captionThe cat is now described as "cheeky, affectionate and playful" by the RSPCA's Amy Hearne

A cat which suffered "catastrophic head injuries" after she was run over by a bus is hoping to find a new home.

The stray was hit by the bus on 14 March in Luton, Bedfordshire, but fled from people trying to help and hid for 16 days.

She was eventually found on 30 March and needed life-saving surgery and five months of care to recover.

RSPCA animal care assistant Amy Hearne described the cat as "a miracle" who would "bring joy to the right family".

image sourceRSPCA
image captionShe had suffered serious injuries in the crash, not helped by hiding for 16 days after the crash

The tortoiseshell cat had surgery to remove her eye and wire her jaw back together and initially ate through a tube.

She was taught to eat again by staff at the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire.

Ms Hearne said: "Trudie is a miracle so we gave her a very special name - after St Gertrude the patron saint of cats."

image sourceRSPCA
image captionNow she will "curl up on your lap within seconds of you sitting down", Ms Hearn said

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.