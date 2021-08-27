Teen jailed for life for murdering father-of-two in Stevenage
- Published
An "extremely dangerous" teenager who stabbed to death a father-of-two with a "combat dagger" will serve at least 19 years in prison.
Christopher Hewett, 31, was stabbed by Byron Pollock after an exchange of words near shops in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on 12 February.
Pollock, 18, from Stevenage, was found guilty of murder in July while a 15-year-old boy was convicted of manslaughter.
He will be sentenced next month.
Mr Hewett was walking to his sister's home with his cousin when they passed a group of four youths.
Prosecutor Paul Cavin QC said words were exchanged between Mr Hewett and the group.
"As they approached the front door of [his sister's house], the group was behind them," he said.
Mr Cavin said the 15-year-old was holding a baseball bat and Mr Hewett received a blow from the bat and was grappling with him when the 17-year-old came from behind and made a number of stabbing motions.
The youths ran off and when Mr Hewett's sister opened her door, she saw her brother being held up by their cousin.
Mr Cavin said Mr Hewett suffered a large wound to his side which his cousin tried to compress, but Mr Hewitt was pronounced dead at hospital about an hour after the attack.
St Albans Crown Court heard the siblings and their cousins were meeting up as the death of their grandmother was imminent.
Ten minutes after being told of Mr Hewett's death, his grandmother died.
Pollock was 17 years old at the time of the stabbing and previously could not be named. But Judge Michael Kay QC lifted the restriction as he was now aged 18.
The court heard Pollock had a previous conviction for grievous bodily harm with intent after he stabbed a man from behind outside a pub in Stevenage in December 2018.
He served four years in a young offenders institute.
'Terrible misfortune'
Judge Kay said: "The only view I can have if you is that you are an extremely dangerous young man."
Judge Kay said Mr Hewett and his cousin had "the terrible misfortune" of coming across the defendants that night.
The judge said the knife Pollock was carrying that knife could only be described as a "combat dagger".
"This is yet another shocking and tragic example of what can occur when young men carry knives," he said.
Pollock was told the minimum term he would serve before being considered for release was 19 years.
A third defendant, Ryan Lee, 20, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage, was convicted of assisting offenders and sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment.
